 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Diane Keaton reveals actor she loves to work with

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Diane Keaton reveals actor she loves to work with
Diane Keaton reveals actor she loves to work with

Despite an illustrious acting career, Diane Keaton likes discussing anything but herself. Ahead of the release of her new film the actress spoke about characters she loves to portray and the one actor she loves to work with.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, about Book Club sequel, The Godfather actress said:

“It’s someone who has issues that are pulsing in her being. It’s also about the people, the actors and the directors [you work with]. It all depends. [Certain people] will let you be partially this or feel better about whatever you’re doing, as opposed to you worrying about how it’s all going to bear up.”

“But I’ve been around a long time and I still like it. I mean, it’s really fun to have to work opposite Andy Garcia. You’re feeling good about yourself.”

During the interview, Keaton also mentioned she finds joy in being on Instagram because it allows her to experiment and try new things.

Keaton has received four Oscar nominations, for her dramatic and comedic flair in films like Reds, The First Wives Club, and Something's Gotta Give. Ketaon has also written best-selling memoirs and photo books.

In Book Club sequel four best friends travel with their book club to Italy for a first ever female-only vacation. Things go awry and secrets are revealed during the trip, turning their holiday into an adventure. 

More From Entertainment:

'Star Wars' writer Damon Lindelof was 'forced' to leave

'Star Wars' writer Damon Lindelof was 'forced' to leave
Michael J. Fox: You don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox: You don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s
Monica Aldama from ‘Cheer’ is being sued for allegedly hiding sexual assault case

Monica Aldama from ‘Cheer’ is being sued for allegedly hiding sexual assault case
'Avatar: The Way Of Water' producer gives major update about future films

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' producer gives major update about future films
Mark Wahlberg sees positive change in children’s lives after leaving Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg sees positive change in children’s lives after leaving Hollywood
Riley Keough says it’s ‘incredible’ having ‘half-Australian baby’

Riley Keough says it’s ‘incredible’ having ‘half-Australian baby’

Shakira reportedly making things difficult for Gerard Pique during his visit to US video

Shakira reportedly making things difficult for Gerard Pique during his visit to US
Selma Blair shares wise words to younger self about hope

Selma Blair shares wise words to younger self about hope
'Scream 6' director teases Universal monster film

'Scream 6' director teases Universal monster film
Chris Pratt addresses dropping the first F-bomb in a Marvel movie

Chris Pratt addresses dropping the first F-bomb in a Marvel movie
Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features
Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’ video

Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’