 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan case due to ‘lack of evidence’ on Friday
Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan case due to ‘lack of evidence’ on Friday 

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan’s case after ten long years. He opened up about his journey with justice and how it has affected him in the process. In a brief interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about how he was there for Khan in her worst time.

When he was asked what does the term ‘free’ makes him feel, he said, “I am still trying to believe the fact that I don’t have to go to the court anymore. I spent my entire 20s in the courts. I am 32 now. When this case was put on me, I was 21. I spent my entire 20s in courts. Even today (we spoke to Pancholi the same day as the judgement) in court, maybe for others it was something different. For me, it was seeming the same because I have been sitting in courts every week. I am still trying to digest the fact that I am a free man because I fought a lot. It has taken a lot of my patience and courage.”

Talking about Jiah and her depression, he said, “I was the only one there for Jiah, at her worst time. Her family is now running for justice, but what justice are they talking about, because they were never there for their daughter when she actually needed them! I had informed Jiah’s family that she is going through depression, I did as much as I could for her at that time. But let me remind you again, I was only 20 years old.”

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot

Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot
Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa

Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new photo bewitches the internet: See here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new photo bewitches the internet: See here
Salman Khan pokes fun at his love life: 'I am just bhai these days'

Salman Khan pokes fun at his love life: 'I am just bhai these days'
Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict

Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict
Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage
Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards
Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win
John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports

John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports
Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more

Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more
Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'

Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'