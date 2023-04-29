‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan case due to ‘lack of evidence’ on Friday

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in Jiah Khan’s case after ten long years. He opened up about his journey with justice and how it has affected him in the process. In a brief interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about how he was there for Khan in her worst time.

When he was asked what does the term ‘free’ makes him feel, he said, “I am still trying to believe the fact that I don’t have to go to the court anymore. I spent my entire 20s in the courts. I am 32 now. When this case was put on me, I was 21. I spent my entire 20s in courts. Even today (we spoke to Pancholi the same day as the judgement) in court, maybe for others it was something different. For me, it was seeming the same because I have been sitting in courts every week. I am still trying to digest the fact that I am a free man because I fought a lot. It has taken a lot of my patience and courage.”

Talking about Jiah and her depression, he said, “I was the only one there for Jiah, at her worst time. Her family is now running for justice, but what justice are they talking about, because they were never there for their daughter when she actually needed them! I had informed Jiah’s family that she is going through depression, I did as much as I could for her at that time. But let me remind you again, I was only 20 years old.”