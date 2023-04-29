 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Michael J. Fox: You don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox: You don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s
Michael J. Fox gets candid about the pain of living with Parkinson’s disease and his mortality.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, Fox said, “My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to.”

Fox confessed, “I'm not going to lie it’s going to hurt.”

The Back to the Future star retired from acting in 2020 due to his painful symptoms which included tremors, impaired movement, coordination and muscle stiffness.

“Life is getting tougher, every day it gets tougher,” confessed the 61-year-old.

Fox further stated, “But, that's the way it is and who do I see about that?”

Talking about his incurable disease, the actor mentioned, “I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. And it was benign, but it messed up my walking.

“And then, started to break stuff like I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand. Which is a big killer with Parkinson's,” he continued.

Fox explained, “It's falling and aspirating food and getting pneumonia. All these subtle ways that get ya.”

The actor believed, “You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's.”

“So, I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80. I'm not gonna be 80,” he added.

