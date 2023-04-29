Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day

Barbadian superstar Rihanna has said that she was ‘honored’ as she marked National Heroes Day on Saturday.



Rihanna was named National Hero by home country Barbados in 2021.

The Umbrella singer had received the island nation’s highest honor at a ceremony in Bridgetown.

On Saturday, Rihanna took to Instagram and reposted Mia Mottley, the Prime minister of Barbados, post to her stories with caption, “Honored” followed by folded hands emoji.

Earlier, Mia said, “I want to wish a very safe and special National Heroes Day to all Barbadians!

“Let us take this opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments and contributions of our 11 National Heroes!”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to congratulate Rihanna on National Heroes Day.

Earlier this month, Pop star Rihanna also delighted her millions of fans with rare sweet photos of son enjoying his first Easter.