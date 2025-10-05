50 Cent reacts to shoutout from Taylor Swift

50 Cent responds after Taylor Swift gives him shoutout on 'The Life of a Showgirl'

50 Cent is loving his unexpected cameo on Taylor Swift’s new album.

On Friday, Swift, 35, released her 12th studio record The Life of a Showgirl and in its sixth track, Ruin the Friendship, she gave the rapper a nod.

"And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cent song played / Should've kissed you anyway / … Would've been the best mistake," reads one line from the song, which reflects on unrequited love and regret.

That brief mention caught the attention of the rap icon, 50, who took to Instagram the same day to celebrate.

“@taylorswift s*** is popping right now,” he captioned a post featuring the album’s artwork. “she shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL," he wrote

He added, "THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! … wait I’m the only shout out on the whole album.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has been supportive of Swift previously as well.

Back in 2009, he publicly defended her after Kanye West infamously interrupted her VMA acceptance speech.

At the time, he said if West had done the same to him, he would have “blacked his eye in front of everybody,” adding that it was offensive to overshadow Swift's first major award moment.