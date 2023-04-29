 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
K-pop group Seventeen’s Seungkwan to not participate in comeback promotions

K-pop group Seventeen’s Seungkwan will not be taking part in some of the comeback promotions for the group. The group is currently in the process of promoting their latest album FML.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will not be able to participate in some of SEVENTEEN’s 10th Mini Album “FML” activities, including the SEVENTEEN 10th Mini Album Fan “FML” Signing event, as he is currently feeling unwell. We offer our apologies to our fans and ask for your generous understanding.

Our company is committed to providing necessary support and assistance to Seungkwan during his recovery process.

Thank you.”

The news comes after the sudden passing of Seungkwan’s close friend and K-pop idol Moonbin on April 19th. The singer posted a heartfelt letter for his friend after his passing. 

