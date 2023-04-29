 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meeting ‘real-life’ soldiers was an honor: Jake Gyllenhaal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

JAke Gyllenhaal plays an American sergeant in The Covenant
JAke Gyllenhaal plays an American sergeant in 'The Covenant'

The Covenant is the story of an American sergeant (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), who hires a local interpreter (played by Dar Salim), who later risks his life to carry the injured sergeant to safety.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim visited an Army base on April 14 to screen the movie and meet real-life soldiers.

The event was hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) at Fort Irwin in California.

The two stars made a grand entrance by arriving via a Black Hawk helicopter. The duo was given a tour of the U.S. Army's National Training Center on the installation.

Addressing to service members, Gyllenhaal said, "I am honored and incredibly grateful to have visited the real-life heroic men and women at Fort Irwin and witness firsthand their unparalleled training facility, equipment and dedication as they ensure our freedom."

Dar Salim also had a few words to say about the honor, "It was a huge pleasure and learning experience meeting the service men and women and seeing firsthand the unique and impressive scope of Fort Irwin."

Gyllenhaal further added, "I played a young guy [in Jarhead] who was trying to figure out his way.. the choices that my character makes in this movie are based on all the years he served."

The event also included a virtual meetup with service members stationed in different parts of the world. Jimmy Kimmel also joined the meet-up as a surprise guest and bantered with the two actors and the service members.

The Guy Ritchie directorial is in theaters now.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga receives praise for including trigger warnings in his live shows

BTS’ Suga receives praise for including trigger warnings in his live shows
Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut
Molly Ringwald 'didn't like Pretty Woman' story

Molly Ringwald 'didn't like Pretty Woman' story
Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident

Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident
Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

BTS Jimin makes his way up the UK Charts with ‘Like Crazy’

BTS Jimin makes his way up the UK Charts with ‘Like Crazy’
James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'
Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”

Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”
Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions

Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions
Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'

Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'