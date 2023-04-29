Meeting ‘real-life’ soldiers was an honor: Jake Gyllenhaal

JAke Gyllenhaal plays an American sergeant in 'The Covenant'

The Covenant is the story of an American sergeant (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), who hires a local interpreter (played by Dar Salim), who later risks his life to carry the injured sergeant to safety.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim visited an Army base on April 14 to screen the movie and meet real-life soldiers.

The event was hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) at Fort Irwin in California.

The two stars made a grand entrance by arriving via a Black Hawk helicopter. The duo was given a tour of the U.S. Army's National Training Center on the installation.

Addressing to service members, Gyllenhaal said, "I am honored and incredibly grateful to have visited the real-life heroic men and women at Fort Irwin and witness firsthand their unparalleled training facility, equipment and dedication as they ensure our freedom."

Dar Salim also had a few words to say about the honor, "It was a huge pleasure and learning experience meeting the service men and women and seeing firsthand the unique and impressive scope of Fort Irwin."

Gyllenhaal further added, "I played a young guy [in Jarhead] who was trying to figure out his way.. the choices that my character makes in this movie are based on all the years he served."

The event also included a virtual meetup with service members stationed in different parts of the world. Jimmy Kimmel also joined the meet-up as a surprise guest and bantered with the two actors and the service members.



The Guy Ritchie directorial is in theaters now.