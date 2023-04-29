Haris Rauf's wife 'lucky charm' for him as pacer crushes NZ battling line up

Muzna Masood Malik (left) and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

It was Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's lucky day, for his game with the ball worked wonders on Pindi Cricket Satdium's dead track, as he bowled during the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

In his 10 overs, the fast bowler bagged four wickets conceding 78 runs.

But another reason why the pacer was performing his best, as per netizens, was his wife Muzna Masood Malik's presence in the stadium to watch the match.

Sitting in the VIP gallery with her head covered in a haute pink dupatta, the cricketer's wife garnered admiration from netizens. While her husband bowled a feisty delivery, Muzna could be seen enjoying his performance.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but term her as being Haris's lucky charm, as he crushed the Black Caps' batting line-up.

Here are some of the reactions from today's match where Haris and Muzna were showered with praises:

After being sent into bat first in the second ODI of five-match series, New Zealand lost their opener Will Young in the sixth over. Haris, who ended up taking four wickets in his 10 overs, started the proceedings by removing Young (19) in the sixth over.



Daryl Mitchell, who scored the second consecutive century, helped New Zealand score 336-5 in 50 overs.

Mitchell and Chad Bowes built the innings after losing Young earlier. The two batters were too good against Pakistani bowlers who went for plenty of runs initially. They scored 86 off 80 together to put New Zealand in a position to score something over 300.

It was again Haris who provided a breakthrough to Pakistan as they left out their key bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for this match. Rauf bowled a slower one to get rid of Bowes who scored run-a-ball 51.

Later on, Mitchell got the support of captain Tom Latham who in the end missed his century by just two runs. Latham and Mitchell partnered strongly for 183 runs and ensured a big total in the first innings. Latham was given out on a review when nobody else believed it except Haris.

Mitchell, who was dropped on 96 by Naseem Shah, gave his wicket to the same man in 46th over. He smoked 129 runs laced with eight boundaries and three maximums.