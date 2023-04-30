Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan shot Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of 'Karan Arjun'

Salman Khan recently revealed that he once shot the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of their iconic film Karan Arjun.

During his latest inerview at Aap Ki Adalat, Salman recalled the horrific incident.

He revealed: “During shooting, there are blank guns. I got a blank gun from action director Bhiku Verma. A party was going on and Rajasthani folk dancers were present. I told Shahrukh, I’ll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down. Shahrukh said he was not in a mood, he was tired.”

Salman continued: “My brother Sohail was there. I pulled Shahrukh’s hand, and he snatched away his hand. He pushed me, and I also pushed him, a scuffle ensued, I took out the gun and fired a shot at him. Shahrukh did a somersault and fell down. Javed Saheb’s wife Honey Aunty was there. She said, I know him since childhood, he’s not that type of boy. One journalist Nishi Presm was there. She said, I always knew this boy to be like this. Time Video owner Pravinbhai Shah said, we will all be in a soup, let’s rush out.”

“For ten minutes, I stood with red eyes, and said, Koi Nahin uthega, Sabko Maar Doonga. Rakesh ji’s hands started trembling. I said, ‘Shahrukh Uth, Shahrukh Uth (Shahrukh wake up). When Shahrukh didn’t wake up, Sohail, Bhiku Da panicked. I checked my gun. Suddenly Shahrukh started snoring. So, the Pathaan was at last alive. I again fired 3-4 shots, and everybody started laughing. "

Dabangg actor stated: "I think Shahrukh is the best performer of the industry. There’s no need to say this. This performance was much better than Arjun’s performance. Everybody was convinced and many were trying to flee the set. It was a good experience."

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun was loved globally. Since then, fans all around the world were eagerly waiting for the two to collaborate once again. Finally, they fulfilled the wish by appearing in an action-packed sequence together in blockbuster film Pathaan, reports News18.