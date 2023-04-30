Meghan Markle ‘pulls a Houdini’: ‘Disappeared as if by magic’

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s shocking reemergence into Hollywood and the ‘whiplash’ its brought on.



Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “It’s been a strange 12 months in the media life cycle of Meghan. There have been intense bursts of press outings, like her lengthy interview with The Cut and her appearance in Variety.”

“Then came the content – oh so very, very much content, with more than 12 hours of her talking landing on Spotify followed by the six-episode cringe-worthy exercise in high-sheen propaganda that was her and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix series.”

“But then, as if by magic, the Duchess disappeared, only to be occasionally snapped by the paparazzi when she popped up doing some particularly LA rich lady things like lunch, charity and shopping.”

Even when Prince Harry sat with a trauma expert Meghan “was nowhere to be seen.”

Ms Elser also added, “She did not sit by his side, grasping his hand or supportively beaming at him. Not even once. Nor was there even a hint that she was off camera ready with a protein-packed smoothie and a quick affirmation to buck him up. That is until this week and kapow! Kablast! Boom!”