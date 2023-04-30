 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘pulls a Houdini’: ‘Disappeared as if by magic’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s shocking reemergence into Hollywood and the ‘whiplash’ its brought on.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “It’s been a strange 12 months in the media life cycle of Meghan. There have been intense bursts of press outings, like her lengthy interview with The Cut and her appearance in Variety.”

“Then came the content – oh so very, very much content, with more than 12 hours of her talking landing on Spotify followed by the six-episode cringe-worthy exercise in high-sheen propaganda that was her and husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix series.”

“But then, as if by magic, the Duchess disappeared, only to be occasionally snapped by the paparazzi when she popped up doing some particularly LA rich lady things like lunch, charity and shopping.”

Even when Prince Harry sat with a trauma expert Meghan “was nowhere to be seen.”

Ms Elser also added, “She did not sit by his side, grasping his hand or supportively beaming at him. Not even once. Nor was there even a hint that she was off camera ready with a protein-packed smoothie and a quick affirmation to buck him up. That is until this week and kapow! Kablast! Boom!”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle facing ‘a taster of what is yet to really come’ video

Meghan Markle facing ‘a taster of what is yet to really come’
Meghan Markle ‘hunting’ for ‘Hollywood royals’ status video

Meghan Markle ‘hunting’ for ‘Hollywood royals’ status
Meghan Markle disappointed as her family shares unseen photo?

Meghan Markle disappointed as her family shares unseen photo?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean’
Prince Harry won’t be allowed to wear military uniform at King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry won’t be allowed to wear military uniform at King Charles coronation?
Meghan Markle rejected by American royalty over ‘controversial’ antics

Meghan Markle rejected by American royalty over ‘controversial’ antics
Meghan Markle making Prince Harry look like a ‘submissive man’ video

Meghan Markle making Prince Harry look like a ‘submissive man’
James Middleton showers love on Kate Middleton, Prince William video

James Middleton showers love on Kate Middleton, Prince William
Royal family shares new details about King Charles coronation

Royal family shares new details about King Charles coronation
‘Old’ Meghan Markle is gone: ‘Time for a new tactic!’ video

‘Old’ Meghan Markle is gone: ‘Time for a new tactic!’
Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million

King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million