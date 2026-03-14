Prince Harry gives befitting reply to shocking Invictus Games allegations

Prince Harry hits back at ‘deeply disrespectful’ claims

Invictus Games dubbed as ‘the Harry and Meghan Show’

Claims of unfair advantage to certain teams at Invictus Games

Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games back in 2014 when he was still a working royal, did not take kindly to the new accusations that came to light in a forthcoming book.

The Duke of Sussex actively supports the Invictus Games Foundation even after his exit from the royal family and the sporting event, designed for injured, disabled and sick veterans, has earned international praise.

However, royal biographer Tom Bower made some shocking allegations in his new book, serialised by The Times, claiming that the Games have not been offering competitors the same support it once did since it has now become ‘the Harry and Meghan show’.

Harry’s team quickly jumped into action as they released a scathing statement.

“It is disappointing to see The Times give prominence to commentary that appears driven by a long-established agenda rather than a genuine understanding of the Invictus Games and the community it supports,” a spokesperson for the Invictus Games Foundation said.

“The Foundation exists to support the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans from around the world.”

They continued, “Attempts to question the legitimacy of competitors or diminish the experiences of those living with both physical injuries and invisible wounds such as PTSD are deeply disrespectful to the men and women the Games were created for. The focus should remain where it belongs - on the courage, recovery and camaraderie of those who have served.”

Shocking allegations made against Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s lifestyle expenses for Invictus –including security, private jet and accommodation – were reportedly financed by government and corporate funding of the games.

Nick Booth, chief executives of the games, reveals “Meghan insists on ‘Ma’am’ and Harry should be called ‘Sir’”.

Former Canadian executives of the games regard Meghan’s ideas as “unrelatable” for the Games. Long-time head of the Foundation, Dominic Reid also criticised Meghan’s “bling” approach as it distracted from the actual competition. They believe the spotlight went to the pop star element and overshadowed the veterans who should be celebrated.

Competitors at the Games were not all “injured”. Bower notes in his book that in a match between the American team – none of them “limbless” but suffering from PTSD – wheeled into the court while the Nigerian team had two limbless players.

“The Americans had trounced the Nigerians 24-0. There were no cheers. The American team wheeled themselves off the court into a secluded area and effortlessly they all got up and walked away. None of them appeared to be physically injured.”