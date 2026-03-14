Prince William heads to Cardiff as Wales face last shot at Six Nations showdown

Prince William is preparing to take his seat at Principality Stadium for Wales’s final clash of the Six Nations Championship campaign against Italy national rugby union team.

As patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, William has long been a loyal supporter in the stands, regularly attending both men’s and women’s international fixtures.

His presence today comes at a crucial moment for Wales, whose difficult tournament run leaves them fighting to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

Italy, meanwhile, arrive in the Welsh capital buoyed by a historic triumph over England national rugby union team, marking the first time the Azzurri have defeated England in the competition.

William’s support for Welsh rugby has been visible well beyond the Six Nations.

Last year he travelled to Sandy Park to watch Wales take on Fiji women's national rugby union team during the Women's Rugby World Cup, spending time with players after the match and praising their effort despite a tough result.

Back at home, Princess of Wales, supports England in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

The friendly rivalry between the couple often surfaces when their teams face off, with William once joking that the journey home after a Wales-England showdown could be “tense.”