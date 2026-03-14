Duchess Sophie drops King Charles message in US amid anger

King Charles III's loyal companion, Duchess Sophie, touched down in New York for a meeting with the UN about women's rights.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was in high spirit as she embarked on a mission to shed light on the unyielding struggles of women, strengtheing her position as a stalwart champion of their rights, values, and dignity.

Sophie, 61, with her every step, embodied the absolute spirit of empowerment, inspiring countless voices to join the crusade for a world where women can thrive without fear or oppression.

Undoubtedly, Prince Edward's wife's presence was to ensure a brighter, more equitable future for all. She was a vision in burgundy as she graced the United Nations General Assembly for a meeting on the Status of Women.

Sophie's confidence and spirits epitomised the future of the world's most important segment.

However, royal insiders believe she was sent by the King to fix things with US officials to ease tension between the two nations ahead of the monarch's potential visit to the US next month. She reportedly dropped the monarch's message in the country.

King Charles' offices hasn't confirmed anything about the monarch's trip, yet Britons have expressed their concern, urging the King to cancel it amid ongoing tension and the chaotic situation in the Middle East and other regions, causing waves of fear across the entire world.

A YouGov poll revealed that 46 per cent of the UK public believe the King's visit should be cancelled, while 36 per cent think it should go ahead.

Concerns have been raised that the visit, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the US declaration of independence, could be perceived as an endorsement of US military actions.

A former British ambassador to Washington has also advised that royals to postpone or scrapp the visit.

The royal family also paid tribute to Sophie, sharing her photos with details to make her message public.

The Duchess dazzled as she chose the velvet smart blazer in cabernet from Frame for her outer layer for the prestigious outing.

Underneath her blazer, she rocked a Reiss belted knit pleated midi dress in raspberry red that featured a high neckline and long sleeves. The dress was cinched at her waist by a chunky brown leather belt with a gold buckle.