Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Queen Camilla a ‘blinding headache’ for ‘all those involved’

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts believe Queen Camilla is perfect at “creating no end of Buckingham Palace headaches.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “One of the wildest stories of them all concerns Queen Caroline, whose estranged husband George IV locked her out of Westminster Abbey during his coronation in 1821.”

“With George about to be crowned, the Queen, not one to take the hint, stood outside the Abbey in the rain, beating the barred doors with her fists. She promptly got sick and died two weeks later.”

“Just over 200 years later and here we are again, with another King George in the offing and another foreign royal wife creating no end of Buckingham Palace headaches.”

