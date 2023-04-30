 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

They initially hinted at a comeback through a poster featuring a QR code
K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June. They confirmed the news on April 29th by playing a surprise clip before the start of their second encore show.

They initially hinted at a comeback through a poster featuring a QR code which could be found outside their concert venue. The poster featured all eight members of the group and read, “DANGEROUS FUGITIVES DISAPPEARED. Any information leading to these men shall be duly rewarded.”

This will be their first comeback since they released their first-ever single album named Spin Off: From the Witness with its hit title track Halazia. It also included remixes of their older songs like I′m the one (eden-ary remix), Win (june one remix), Take me home (idiotape remix) as well as the outro named Blue Bird.

