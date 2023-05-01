 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance

"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman has been celebrated with a Google Doodle on the 36th anniversary on Sunday.

Alan Rickman passed away in 2016 at the age of 69 following a battle with cancer. 

Rickman, popular for playing potions master Severus Snape in the fantasy magical universe of Harry Potter among other roles, had opened his Broadway performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in a production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses on April 30 1987.

Google Doodle honours late Alan Rickman for iconic performance

Helene Leroux, who drew the Google Doodle to pay homage to the actor, said it was a "privilege to honour" Rickman’s life and career in the image.

The Broadway presentation opened vistas of opportunities for the actor in the entertainment industry. Besides his most famous character of Professor Snape in the screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s books, Rickman played key roles such as Hans Gruber in Die Hard and won a Bafta Award for playing the Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

The British acting legend was also known for playing screen villains, including the role of Judge Turpin opposite Johnny Depp in 2007s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry decides to return to royal 'prison'?

Prince Harry decides to return to royal 'prison'?
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip
K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency

K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency
K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan

K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan
Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out' video

Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out'
K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200
Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public video

Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group
Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting

Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting
Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show
Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'