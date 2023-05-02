 
Aerosmith to embark on 40-date farewell tour

Legendary American rock band Aerosmith just announced their farewell tour, titled "Peace Out". The band will be retiring after fifty years on the road.

The four-time Grammy-winning and diamond-certified rock legends’ final outing will feature special guest The Black Crowes!

The 40-date North American tour will commence in Philadelphia on September 2 and will feature performances in renowned arenas across the United States and Canada. These include the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, Moody Center in Dallas, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, United Center in Chicago, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and many others.

January 26 is the last day on tour for the band, with the concert at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. One of the most special shows on the tour will be a performance in Aerosmith’s hometown Boston on New Year's Eve of 2023.

The group made the announcement on their website and social media pages alongside a video featuring celebrity friends including Sir Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton and Eminem.

The message the band emphasized was: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

