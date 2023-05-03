 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ renewed weeks after successful premiere

Wednesday May 03, 2023

The Diplomat is returning to Netflix in 2024 for a second season
On Monday, Netflix announced that its hit drama series The Diplomat has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix renewed its second best show of 2023 only two weeks after its premiere on April 20, displaying a hurry Netflix is not known for.

The hit political drama was released on Netflix on April 20, and immediately rose to No. 1 on the platform with 57.48 million view hours during the first weekend.

Jinny Howe, VP of Netflix Drama, made a reference to the cliffhanger at the end of the first season as the reason the show absolutely had to return.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler," she said.

"After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Creator/showrunner EP Debora Cahn expressed her excitement at the news as well, saying, “We had such a great time making The Diplomat, and it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

The Diplomat is a political thriller that depicts a career diplomat, Kate Wyler, who lands the job of US Ambassador to the United Kingdom amid an international crisis as she also juggles her turbulent personal life.

