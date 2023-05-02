 
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

A  contingent of the Pakistan's Armed Forces arrived in the UK for the Coronation Parade, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said the contingent  arrived at the Army Training Centre Pirbright and started rehearsing for Coronation Parade. 

"The 10-member contingent will be taking part in the Parade on Saturday in honour of His Majesty’s Coronation," according to the statement.

The Coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6, months after he became the monarch after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.

Hundreds of people including heads of states, diplomats and celebrities are scheduled to attend the historic event.

