Royal Ascot final day turns into family celebration for the Gloucesters

Royal Ascot's final day became a family celebration for the Gloucesters as the royal family gathered to mark a special milestone, the 80th birthday of the Duchess of Gloucester.

The Duke of Gloucester was seen sharing a sweet moment with his granddaughter, Senna Kowhai Lewis, at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived for the fifth and final day of the prestigious racing event, the Gloucesters were joined by several generations of their family.

The Duke and Duchess posed alongside their son and daughter-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Ulster, daughters Lady Rose Gilman and Lady Davina Windsor, as well as grandchildren Senna Kowhai Lewis, Lady Cosima Windsor, Lyla Gilman and Lord Culloden.

Family members came together to honour the Duchess on her milestone birthday.

Amid the excitement of the races and the arrival of the King and Queen, the Gloucesters' family reunion offered one of the warmest moments of the day.