Showbiz
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hania Aamir drops gorgeous golden hour selfie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. — Instagram/@haniaheheofficial
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has made her fans go gaga after dropping a gorgeous no-makeup look on social media. 

The Dil Ruba actress took to her Instagram account to post a golden hour selfie, making her fans and followers fall in love with her simple look. 

"Morning sunshine," the 26-year-old diva wrote in the caption of the post. 

The adorable selfie prompted social media users to express how beautiful the star appears in a simple look. 

She recently took the internet by storm by posting her Eid pictures, all dressed up in gorgeous outfits. 

Her post garnered over 500,000 likes and thousands of comments with many saying that they wanted to her in Met Gala. 

Let's take a look at them. 

"There's nothing interesting in MetGala without you," wrote a user. 

"When hania wakes up, she doesn't tell good morning. The sun says good morning to her," another one commented. 

One of the users remarked: "I wanna see you in MetGala that's your place." 

