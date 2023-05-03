Alia Bhatt receives backlash over her debut appearance at MET Gala 2023

Alia makes her debut at MET Gala 2023 wearing designer Prabal Gurung's outfit

Alia Bhatt, who has often been accused of being favoured by filmmaker Karan Johar, has once again become a subject of criticism.

Social media has been divided, with people critiquing her for being favoured by Karan for her MET Gala debut.

The criticism emerged when designer Prabal Gurung added a post on his Instagram where he shared how he met Alia for the first time at Karan's 40th birthday. There was a specific line that created a storm on the internet.

Prabal wrote: "I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film." This sentence was not well-received by social media users.

As a result, one of the Reddit posts read: "Prabal Gurung’s post on Instagram confirms that KJO is the reason he invited Alia to the Met Gala."



A critic wrote: "So they’ve been planning her Met gala debut for 10 years?" Meanwhile, another user wrote: "Thank you Prabal for this enlightening post! No wonder KJo was silent."

Where everyone else has been critiquing the two, one of Alia's true fans came out in support and wrote: "I guess Alia and Prabal have been close for a long time and it was quite evident that he invited her coz they are friends. I remember seeing them together in the picture below when Sid Alia went for their New Years vacation, this is from New York, 2016. She most probably debuted this year coz she wants to grab the attention in West with her Hollywood project, Heart of Stone releasing in 2023."

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year. She, later, starred in many KJO movies, reports News18.