Showbiz
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Priyanka Chopra reveals father put bars on windows after her return to India at 16

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed a shocking incident from her teenage years, in which her father had bars installed on the windows of their home after she returned to India at the age of 16. The actress, who is known for her candid nature, opened up about the incident during a recent interview.

Chopra, who had spent several years in the United States for her education, returned to India in her teenage years to pursue a career in modeling. However, her father was worried about her safety and had bars installed on the windows of their home to ensure her security.

In the interview, Chopra revealed that she was initially upset by her father's decision, but later realized that it was done out of love and concern for her well-being. The actress also spoke about the challenges she faced during her early days in the industry, and how she overcame them through hard work and determination.

Chopra has become one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has also made a name for herself in Hollywood. She is known for her versatile performances and has won several awards for her work in films and television.

The actress has also been a vocal advocate for social causes, including gender equality and education. She has been involved in several philanthropic initiatives and has used her platform to raise awareness about important issues.

