Peacock's 'Based on a True Story' to premiere in June: FIRST LOOK

Peacock's new crime-satire 'Based on a True Story' gets June premiere date

Peacock has announced that its upcoming comedy-thriller, Based on a True Story will be released on June 8, with first look pictures also shared.

Peacock's satirical portrayal of true crime will center around a real estate agent, a former tennis player, and a plumber who exploit America's fascination with the genre to their advantage.

Executive producer and writer Craig Rosenberg said, “Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America."

"Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show," he added.



Shedding further light on the upcoming show, Rosenberg said: "I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage."

"Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder. Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

The show stars Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett, alongside Chris Messina and Tom Bateman. The cast also includes Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li.

All eight episodes of Based on a True Story will be available to stream June 8 on Peacock.