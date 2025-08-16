Emma Stone reveals her only regret about 'The Amazing Spider-Man': 'Psychotic'

Photo: Emma Stone shares complaint about 'The Amazing Spider-Man' press tours with Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone recently reflected on her time while working with Andrew Garfield.

In a new chat with Vogue, the acting sensation took a trip down memory lane and regarded her time while filming The Amazing Spider-Man as a “special time” of her life.

She said, "The recurring theme is the people, more than kind of like the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long.

She went on to address that she looked back at that time with a smile.

Emma also stated, "And so I have only like the fondest memories of this whole experience."

Nonetheless, she mentioned that she had one complaint, and it was related to the press tours.

"I don't really know how people do it,” Emma continued.

“I remember it being like nine countries in maybe two weeks, and you're functioning in a state of jet lag never previously known to you," she also remarked.

In conclusion, she commented, "I felt truly psychotic the entire time."

For those unversed, the 2012 flick, helmed by Marc Webb, portrayed Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors aka Lizard, Denis Leary as George Stacy, Martin Sheen as Ben Parker, and Sally Field as Aunt May.