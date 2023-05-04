Freddie Flintoff’s future at 'Top Gear' at stake after life-threatening crash

Freddie Flintoff will reportedly remain off-air until he makes full recovery from the horrific Top Gear crash that left him ‘lucky to be alive’.



The former international cricketer had to be airlifted to the hospital after he suffered terrible face and rib injuries following a major crash during Top Gear filming late last year.

The life-threatening accident of the host led the BBC to halt the filming of the latest Top Gear series and initiate an investigation into the December 13 crash .

It is believed that the former England skipper was set to do another show with BBC that would have people bring their old cars to be refurbished by Flintoff and his team.

However, sources have reported that the BBC show has been shelved as the popular host has not yet recovered.

“It was hoped that the restoration show might have been an easy way back into making television for Freddie, who's clearly been shaken up by the accident," a source told MailOnline.

"But it's not a good sign that the filming has been called off at such a relatively late stage, and viewers will be gutted that such a popular star has been off air for so long”, they added.

Talking to The Times, an insider said "Freddie has been seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash”.

Earlier this year, the BBC made a statement to apologize to the presenter and offered him their support as he recovers from debilitating injuries.