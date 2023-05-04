 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can't handle’ being unnecessary’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Meghan Markle ‘cant handle’ being unnecessary’
Meghan Markle ‘can't handle’ being unnecessary’

Meghan Markle’s motives for not attending the Coronation have just been exposed by an astrologer.

The founder of Cosmic Fusion, and astrology expert Michelle Bell issued these accusations.

She believes, “Meghan not attending Charles’ coronation is quite an obvious move for two reasons; firstly, the Leo Metal Rooster won’t give people a chance to criticise them, because they know deep down that they can’t handle it.”

“Secondly, it’s impossible for a Leo Metal Rooster to accept not being the focal point, so to attend an event with no formal role, no part in the procession and no appearance on the balcony would simply be too much to handle.” 

More From Royals:

Donald Trump 'angry' by King Charles coronation: Here's Why video

Donald Trump 'angry' by King Charles coronation: Here's Why
Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors' video

Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors'
Jennifer Aniston voices support for Hollywood writers

Jennifer Aniston voices support for Hollywood writers

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked with knitted coronation decorations

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked with knitted coronation decorations

Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’ video

Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’
Meghan Markle ‘happily rides the coattails of others’: ‘Has a sizable ego’ video

Meghan Markle ‘happily rides the coattails of others’: ‘Has a sizable ego’
Meghan Markle ‘is quite vain’ and ‘comes across as overly self-centred' video

Meghan Markle ‘is quite vain’ and ‘comes across as overly self-centred'
Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’

Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’
William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’
Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare' video

Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare'
Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media? video

Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media?