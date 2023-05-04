Meghan Markle ‘can't handle’ being unnecessary’

Meghan Markle’s motives for not attending the Coronation have just been exposed by an astrologer.

The founder of Cosmic Fusion, and astrology expert Michelle Bell issued these accusations.

She believes, “Meghan not attending Charles’ coronation is quite an obvious move for two reasons; firstly, the Leo Metal Rooster won’t give people a chance to criticise them, because they know deep down that they can’t handle it.”

“Secondly, it’s impossible for a Leo Metal Rooster to accept not being the focal point, so to attend an event with no formal role, no part in the procession and no appearance on the balcony would simply be too much to handle.”