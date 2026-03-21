Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news as Duchess returns to UK

Prince Harry will have to make more efforts to win over his loved ones as all is not as well as it appears despite his efforts to pursue a more peaceful life with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke needs to heal old wounds to rebuild bridges as it requires more than just a desire amid ongoing challenges.

The 41-year-old has received a sad news from the UK after Duchess Sophie concluded her US trip and returned to Britain without meeting the Sussexes, who live in Montecito, California.

As per new report, the Home Office is allegedly in a fix to restore Harry and Meghan's taxpayer-funded security in 'fear of public backlash'.

King Charles' youngest son is desparately waiting for a greenlight to bring his family back to the country of his birth amid legal battle.

There is debate amongst the committee about whether to bring back the Sussexes' protection.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) is believed to be evaluating plans to provide protection for the couple, ho stepped back as senior working royal and relocated to the US in 2020.

Civil servants from the Home Office, the Cabinet Office, and the Foreign Office who sit on the Ravec committee are thought to oppose providing the couple with taxpayer-funded security while they are in Britain.

Thay are afraid of the public reactions as the decison to reinstate the Sussexes' protection could create too much political concern.

"There is nervousness among certain members of the committee who fear a public backlash. The political side believe there is too much political risk, while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat," the source told The Telegraph.

Harry is waiting for a decision from Ravec, having submitted all the requested documents. He is scheduled to arrive in Britain again in July for an event that will kick off the one-year countdown to the 2026 Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham.

It emerges amid reports that Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, returned to the UK after her secret visit to the US to attend the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The Duchess serves as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and champions gender equality initiatives