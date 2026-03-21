Royal family member expresses remorse over Epstein ties in new interview

Princess gets emotional in new interview over Epstein scandal

Future Queen sat down for an important interview to address Epstein ties amid backlash.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway expressed remorse about her friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a sit-down at the royal residence in Skaugum.

The future Queen said, "Of course, I wish I had never met him. I feel so manipulated, and when you are manipulated, you don’t realise it from the start."

The 52-year-old held her accountable for not checking Epstein's background properly after she received backlash from the public.

For the unversed, the Princess and Jeffrey were in contact from 2011 to 2014, as per the latest emails released in the Epstein files.

She claimed not knowing about his wrongdoings, but Epstein was charged in 2008 with sex crimes.

"I can't remember this; it was 15 years ago. I still didn't know anything about all the abuse. But I had understood enough that I thought he was a bad guy who people shouldn't have contact with," as per the Mirror, the Princess said in her defence.

It is important to note that several renowned figures, including politicians and royal figures, were in the Epstein files.

Among them is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, who is living in exile while a police investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office is ongoing against him.