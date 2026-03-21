Meghan Markle receives new title after Duchess publicly apologised

Meghan Markle received a special honour after she publicly apologised for her mistake.

On January 19, the Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight with her surprise appearance at the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children event in Beverly Hills.

She stepped out to support her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms. At the event, her philanthropic work was recognised with an award presented to her by the Duchess.

Dressed in a stunning strapless floor-length gown, Meghan was beaming with joy during her unexpected outing.

Not only that, she dropped a video on her official Instagram handle, featuring special moments from a memorable night.

Archie and Lilibet's mother penned a note, "Proud to honour my forever friend @_heartmom_ for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms. Kelly, you are one of one."

Also, Meghan, who videobombed two girls' TikTok video at the same event, said "sorry" to them for "crashing" their bathroom party.

In response, the women shared a few delightful photos with the Duchess on social media, with an emoji of a crown.

Meghan received the title of Queen for her kind gesture.