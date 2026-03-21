Prince Harry pal sends stern message to royal family: 'Cruel treatment'

Prince Harry's friend hit back at a decision made by the royal family, which is constantly ruining the Duke's plan of UK return.

The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping down from his role as an active working royal.

Last year, Harry suffered a legal setback as he lost a case against the Home Office to reinstate his and his family's security during UK visits.

Amid threats, the former working royal did not lose hope and wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for a full risk assessment.

The verdict of his plea is yet to be released.

Harry is also in talks about his UK return with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham.

But, without security, it would be risky for the Sussexes to fulfil their wish.

In times of crisis, Harry's pal Alex Rayner came forward and shed light on the different treatment being given to Harry than other royals who do "less."

As per the Daily Mail, he said, "Harry is a royal who’s significantly served in the Armed Forces."

Alex added, "To ask him to pay for it privately feels a tiny bit spiteful, given that there are other members of the Royal Family who receive it who do far less."

Speaking of the Invictus Games 2027, the Duke's friend sent a message to the royal family, asking them, 'Are we not supporting him' for his services.