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Prince Harry, Meghan's emotional statement makes things worse for Sussexes

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to address accusations backfires

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 21, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan&apos;s emotional statement makes things worse for Sussexes
Prince Harry, Meghan's emotional statement makes things worse for Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move backfired ahead of the Australia tour.

For the unversed, a few days ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the negative headlines after Tom Bower's shocking claims about the Sussexes.

In the upcoming book, the royal author made a number of bombshell claims, like their ties with William and Kate and the Invictus Games. 

The comments did not sit well with Harry and Meghan, and their spokesperson released a fiery statement to debunk claims.

However, a PR expert, Renae Smith, said that it was not a wise move.  

She added, "It was scathing, very detailed, and emotionally loaded, which is rarely the strongest position when you’re dealing with a book like this."

Harry and Meghan's statement has material which is "damaging" for their public standing.

As per Express, Renae said that "silence is stronger", but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to speak out. 

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