Duchess Sophie skips spotlight as she leaves Edward to face music

Duchess Sophie skips spotlight after leaving Edward to face music

Duchess Sophie is said to be lying low after learing about shocking truth, linking to her husband Prince Edward's past relationship mid Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals.

The Duchess of Edinburh is deliberately avoiding the spotlight while executing royal duties on behalf of King Charles, a royal insder has claimed.

The insider claimed: "There's no doubt Sophie is seeking answers to many questions since learning the shocking truth that - her usband's ex may write a tell-all memoir."

The 61-year-old has not responded to reports about the Duke of Edinburgh's past. However, she "fears that the upcoming bombshell book could reveal untold story about the royal," according to insider.

Edward's lates solo appearance left royal fans worried about his relationship with the Duchess as she's been a regular fixture at the state dinner.

Sophie, known as the King's one of the most favourit and loyal family mambers, also raised eyebrows with her decision to skip the Nigerian State Banquet.

Thoug, Sophie apparently missed the lavish engagement to attend an important duty in New York amid swirling questions about the royal.

She flew from London to New York on Wednesday, March 11, on an under-the-radar trip at a time when senior royals put on a united dispaly to send the world a message of unity and resilience amid Adrew's controversies and arrest.

However, this time there was a mysterious air to Sophie’s absence, especially as the Edinburghs are facing a potential scandal of their own.

Ruthie Henshall claimed the book would document her romance with the Prince, Edward’s love letters have reportedly inspired a new memoir that promises to reveal “the bittersweet joy of first love”.

The Prince dated Ruthie Henshall, the West End star, on and off for several years before meeting the then Sophie Rhys-Jones, who became his wife.

It emerges after Henshall's claims that her book, The Showgirl and the Prince, will document their romance from its secretive beginnings to visits to Buckingham Palace and tea at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II.

The prospect is likely to create angst amid courtiers and the wider Royal family as it reels from the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is not known whether the palace has been given a preview of the book, due to be published in July.

“I found old diaries which I began writing in the 1980s and then found all my letters from Prince Edward, and I was struck by how precious this time in my life was,” said the 58-year-old.

According a new report about the couple, Edward and Sophie raked in up to £130,000 a year sub-letting converted stables on a £30million estate where the two allegedly pay only a peppercorn rent.

Stables next to the 120-room main house leased from the Crown Estate at Bagshot Park, Surrey, have reportedly been let out with profits going to Sophi rather than taxpayers.