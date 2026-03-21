Princess Anne, Prince Edward make tough call for Andrew: 'Loyalty to King'

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are in a tough spot, as one side is King Charles and loyalty to the crown, whereas the other side has their lonely brother, Andrew.

It is challenging for the late Queen's children to support the former Duke of York amid accusations and the ongoing police investigation, as he is currently living in exile at Sandringham.

It was reported that the Princess Royal made a secret call to his brother, offering him to stay with her during Christmas last year, showing that she somehow still 'cares' for her brother as any family member does for one another.

King Charles also protected Andrew on many occasions, but the seriousness of the Epstein files and the pressure that came with it left him with no choice but to take away every royal perk from the former Prince.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes that the royal siblings must be struggling with Andrew's situation.

As per the Mirror, she said, "For Anne and Edward, it may not seem quite so clear cut. We have to presume that Andrew has protested his innocence not only publicly, but privately to his family."

"And it must be tough to look your brother in the eye and tell him that you don’t believe him," she added.

There is no doubt that Andrew is no longer trusted by the royal family after the serious sexual abuse allegations and alleged misconduct in his work when he was the UK envoy.

"But I have absolutely no doubt that their priority is their loyalty to their eldest brother, the King, and to the institution of monarchy. And if that means leaving Andrew largely to fend for himself, then I think that is what they will do," Jennie said.