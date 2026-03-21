Andrew, Fergie receive sad news about Beatrice, Eugenie marital woes

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein scandal's negative shadow reached Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's personal lives.

The sisters, who are shattered as their parents are in exile, have been receiving support from their respective spouses, but the current situation has reportedly created problems in their marital lives.

An insider told Closer, "It’s all-consuming. The girls are both shattered; they’re doing their utmost not to give in to total hysteria, but it’s no exaggeration to say this is the hardest thing they’ve ever endured personally, and they’re already feeling the consequences publicly."

Since the news broke that they are 'banned' from Royal Ascot, eyebrows have been raised in every room the York sisters walked by.

"Eugenie and Beatrice are devastated by what’s happening; their worlds are literally falling apart," the source shared.

Their husbands, "Jack and Edo are both doing their best to be supportive, but that doesn’t mean the strain isn’t seeping into their homes," the report said.

It is important to note that Princess Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank and the couple shares sons August, five, and Ernest, two.

Whereas, Beatrice shares daughters Sienna, four, and one-year-old Athena with husband, Edoardo [Edo] Mapelli Mozzi.