Meghan Markle surprises fans with latest news after Netflix fallout

Meghan Markle surprises fans with latest post after Netflix blow

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has shared big news about her project days after a surprise announcement about her Netflix partnership.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary "Cookie Queens" has won the "audience award" at the SXSW Film and TV Festival.

The couple's production was honoured in the "festival favourites" section, as the former Hollywood star boasted about the win on her social media.

Meghan turned to her official Instagram account to repost a message from director Alysa Nahmias, who said: "Wow – such an honour that Cookie Queens just won the SXSW Festival Favourite Audience Award.

"Huge thanks from our whole film team to the fabulous audiences, programmers, and volunteers!"

As per reports, Independent American-based film distribution firm, Roadside Attractions, recently acquired the rights to the project.

Meghan and Harry stepped out for the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. They served as executive producers on the documentary, which follows four Girl Scouts as they navigate the cookie-selling season.

The 91-minute film, which received mixed reviews, will be available to watch exclusively in theatres over the summer. It holds a special place for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother, who was a Girl Scout growing up in California.