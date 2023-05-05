Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer' to release on THIS date

'Jailer' also stars Jackie Shroff in pivotal role

Superstar Rajinikath’s much-anticipated film Jailer official release date has been announced.

The makers of Jailer shared the release date along with a new teaser shared by Sun Pictures' Twitter handle. “Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th”, read the caption.

Rajinikanth, in the new promo, looks extremely dapper and fit as he makes a stylish entry and gives a shady smile while looking at the camera. The teaser also shares glimpse of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is going to play a significant role in the much-anticipated film.

Thalaivar fans are very excited to see him in a new avatar. The release of the new teaser has created a storm on twitter and has become a top trend.

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film also features Tamanaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar is going to make a cameo appearance in the action-packed film, reports Indiatoday.

Rajinikanth was last seen in film in Tamil film Annaatthhe that released in 2021. Shiva’s directorial film earned over INR 1.6 billion at the box office.