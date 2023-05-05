 
Showbiz
Friday May 05, 2023
Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi's is going to play PM Atal Bihari Vajpaiyee in 'Main Atal Hoon'

India’s most talented actor Pankaj Tripathi has treated his beloved fans with yet another surprise as he shared the behind the scenes (bts) of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj, taking it to his Instagram, dropped a video and announced that the shoot of the film will begin soon.

As per the translation done by Indiatoday, Pankaj wrote in the caption: “Be a human, not just with name or look or appearance, but also with heart, mind and knowledge- Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. By defining humans, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the language of humanity. #MainATALHoon shooting commences soon! In cinemas December 2023.”

In 2022, the actor shared the first motion poster of the film which was enough to garner the attention of the audience. 

With a beautiful Sitaar playing in the background backed by Sonu Nigam’s vocals and Pankaj’s intriguing look, the motion poster left fans stunned.

Main Atal Hoon is a film based on former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpaiyee. He was was a multi-talented individual who was not just a leader but was also a poet, statesman, a humanitarian, and a pure gentleman.

The film is written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by National-Award winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav. Meanwhile, the famous music-composer duo Salim-Sulaiman is composing the music for this much-awaited biopic.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon is slated to release in theatres in December 2023, reports Indiatoday. 

