Video: Ed Sheeran addresses decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift: ‘it’s therapy’

Ed Sheeran reflects on her long-time friendship with Taylor Swift, saying it’s “kind of therapy”.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Perfect hit-maker revealed that he talked to his friend Swift about things going on in his music career.

“I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at, because she’s solo artist, she’s stadiums,” explained the Shape of You singer.

The singer shared that he spent an hour and 20 minutes catching up with Swift before this interview.

“We were just … Everything that was on our minds we talked about,” stated the 32-year-old.

Sheeran disclosed, “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it.”



“All the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, how your friends treat you, Taylor is just basically in the same sphere,” remarked the singer.

Sheeran pointed out that it was Swift who was an inspiration “for a lot of the songs” on his new music album, Subtract.

The singer stated that Taylor was first who introduced him to The National’s Aaron Dessner when they were working on Red (Taylor’s Version) together.

Sheeran recalled Swift’s words, “I think it’d be really important for you as an artist to do what I did and work with Aaron because this is what it did for me. And I think you and Aaron should work together.'”

“And she was right,” added the singer.

Sheeran and Dessner co-create every song on Subtract album, which releases on May 5.