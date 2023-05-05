Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to hit theatres on Eid in 2024

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to collaborate together in action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the actors share first look from the film.

Taking it to their Instagram handle, Akshay and Tiger shared a glimpse of their look. The pictures showed the two performing some high octane action sequences.



While sharing the photos, the duo also unveiled the release date of the film. “See you in theatres on Eid 2024.”





Tiger, after collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in War, is now joining hands with Akshay in another action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The film is said to be one of the biggest action films of 2024 as it has been shot at numerous locations including; UAE, Scotland, London and India.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is extremely excited for the audience to watch the action-packed film in theatres.

In a statement, he added: "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Himanshu Kishan, reports India Today.