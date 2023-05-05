 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson reveals why she turned down 'Midsommar' role

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson reveals why she turned down Midsommar role
'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson reveals why she turned down 'Midsommar' role

The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson turned down a meeting with Ari Aster for a role in the horror film Midsommar, the actress recently revealed.

Speaking on In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast Haley Lu Richardson admitted that despite being impressed by the well-written script, she rejected the project.

"I remember reading it; it was such a well-written, creepy script," Richardson said. "I actually still haven't seen the movie because I kind of can't bring myself to watch it. They wanted to meet me...."

Richardson divulged she passed up on the film because she was tired of doing disturbing films after starring in the 2016 psychological thriller Split; about a mentally ill man who abducts teenage girls.

"I had actually done Split, I think, a year or two before," Richardson said.

"And I was like, I don't want to do another disturbing movie right now. I just don't have it in me, going around and crying at these disturbing things. It wasn't something that I wanted, and I felt really strongly about that. So I didn't even take the meeting."

She acknowledged that Midsommar has become an iconic movie and Florence Pugh was excellent in the lead role, but she believes everything happens for a reason. Despite not taking the role, Richardson's career has been on the rise after her breakout performance in The White Lotus.

Richardson plays Portia in The White Lotus, personal assistant to Tanya McQuoid, (Jennifer Coolidge) who joins Tanya and her reluctant husband Greg (Jon Gries), on their vacation to a lavish Sicilian resort.

More From Entertainment:

Cillian Murphy’s honest confession about playing ‘lead role’ in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy’s honest confession about playing ‘lead role’ in Oppenheimer
Priyanka Chopra spills what ‘sealed the deal’ with hubby Nick Jonas video

Priyanka Chopra spills what ‘sealed the deal’ with hubby Nick Jonas
Brad Pitt focuses on future with ladylove Ines De Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt focuses on future with ladylove Ines De Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Jennifer Lopez warns Ben Affleck she’d end marriage if he cheats on her video

Jennifer Lopez warns Ben Affleck she’d end marriage if he cheats on her

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega riles up striking writers with comments on podcast

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega riles up striking writers with comments on podcast
'The Simpsons' to feature Rob Lowe in upcoming episode

'The Simpsons' to feature Rob Lowe in upcoming episode
Christina Applegate explains how MS diagnosis impact her everyday life

Christina Applegate explains how MS diagnosis impact her everyday life
Gwyneth Paltrow confesses she experienced ‘identity crisis’ after 1999 Oscar win video

Gwyneth Paltrow confesses she experienced ‘identity crisis’ after 1999 Oscar win
Shangela from ‘Drag Race’ 'disgusted' by rape allegations

Shangela from ‘Drag Race’ 'disgusted' by rape allegations
Ed Sheeran weighs in on ‘Thinking Out Loud’ lawsuit win: ‘The truth was heard’

Ed Sheeran weighs in on ‘Thinking Out Loud’ lawsuit win: ‘The truth was heard’
Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck’s always present for his kids: ‘He's so involved’ video

Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck’s always present for his kids: ‘He's so involved’
Ed Sheeran addresses decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift: 'It’s therapy'

Ed Sheeran addresses decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift: 'It’s therapy'