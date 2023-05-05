 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high

As Belgian pop star Angèle ends her U.S. tour, the singer expressed surprise that the audience knew her music.

While her audience in America is quite small compared to Europe, the singer is totally ‘fine’ with it. Speaking to Rolling Stone about her experience Angèle said:

“In France, in Belgium, I can have my life, but there’s always something in the back of my head. I accepted that and I’m totally fine with it. My life is very cool,” she says.

“But here, the fact that I’m not even thinking about it, makes it so much easier.”

Angèle already has a gigantic fan base in Europe, so she’s happy with people just enjoying her music in the U.S.

“I don’t want to be a big star here. I don’t need that. I just want to make my music, and if people discover me, that’s even better. But if the people that come to the shows are happy with it, then I’m happy.”

The pop star also admitted she took inspiration from French artist Stromae, who is well known in the U.S.

“Stromae has been an example for me since Day One.”

“I also remember when I was 18, I went to New York for a few months and I was in a bar and I heard his music. It’s so rare. It’s so unexpected.”

Angèle also spoke about feeling relaxed performing in a country where people don’t speak the same language considering she often writes songs about complex subjects.

More From Entertainment:

US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood

US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood

Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike

Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike
Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother

Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother
Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame
Courteney Cox advices her daughter to limit ‘sunbathing’: Here’s why

Courteney Cox advices her daughter to limit ‘sunbathing’: Here’s why
‘Emily In Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount steps out with mystery lady

‘Emily In Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount steps out with mystery lady

Cillian Murphy’s honest confession about playing ‘lead role’ in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy’s honest confession about playing ‘lead role’ in Oppenheimer
'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson reveals why she turned down 'Midsommar' role

'The White Lotus' star Haley Lu Richardson reveals why she turned down 'Midsommar' role
Priyanka Chopra spills what ‘sealed the deal’ with hubby Nick Jonas video

Priyanka Chopra spills what ‘sealed the deal’ with hubby Nick Jonas
Brad Pitt focuses on future with ladylove Ines De Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt focuses on future with ladylove Ines De Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Jennifer Lopez warns Ben Affleck she’d end marriage if he cheats on her video

Jennifer Lopez warns Ben Affleck she’d end marriage if he cheats on her