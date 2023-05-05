Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high

As Belgian pop star Angèle ends her U.S. tour, the singer expressed surprise that the audience knew her music.

While her audience in America is quite small compared to Europe, the singer is totally ‘fine’ with it. Speaking to Rolling Stone about her experience Angèle said:

“In France, in Belgium, I can have my life, but there’s always something in the back of my head. I accepted that and I’m totally fine with it. My life is very cool,” she says.

“But here, the fact that I’m not even thinking about it, makes it so much easier.”

Angèle already has a gigantic fan base in Europe, so she’s happy with people just enjoying her music in the U.S.

“I don’t want to be a big star here. I don’t need that. I just want to make my music, and if people discover me, that’s even better. But if the people that come to the shows are happy with it, then I’m happy.”

The pop star also admitted she took inspiration from French artist Stromae, who is well known in the U.S.

“Stromae has been an example for me since Day One.”

“I also remember when I was 18, I went to New York for a few months and I was in a bar and I heard his music. It’s so rare. It’s so unexpected.”

Angèle also spoke about feeling relaxed performing in a country where people don’t speak the same language considering she often writes songs about complex subjects.