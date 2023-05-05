Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back

The rapper showed off her new ink at the 2023 MET Gala

American artist Doja Cat reveals an enormous new tattoo on her back. This ink shows off the skeleton of a bat, with a simple caption saying: “‘Don't explain yourself’ is so corny.”

She also included a block text which read: “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

The reveal comes after she got a similarly sized tattoo of a demon on her arm not so long ago. She hired Bang Bang Tattoo artist Mr. K for the job, who has experience working with a multitude of celebrities including Liam Hemsworth, Hailey Bieber, Michael J. Fox, Rita Ora and more.

She also revealed that her demon tattoo was actually based on a Giovanni Battista Bissoni illustration from De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis which was written by the Italian philosopher Fortunio Liceti.

The rapper showed off her new ink at the 2023 MET Gala for which the theme was honoring iconic German designer Karl Lagerfeld as she portrayed his cat Choupette.