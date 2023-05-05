Reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant ‘Pump’ to shut down

According to sources close to TMZ, the annual rent for the restaurant was around a million dollars

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump in West Hollywood will be closing down after ten years. The restaurant was often featured in the series Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa explained that the place would be closing down on July 5th. Although her other restaurants TomTom and SUR will continue to appear in the show, Pump was heavily featured in the early season of not only RHOBH but also VPR.

In a statement released by People Magazine, Lisa wrote: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,”

She further revealed the reason for shutting down the eatery, citing high rent costs: “While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

