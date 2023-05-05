Ranveer Singh credits Arsenal’s 'The Invincibles' for his love of football

'The Invincibles' made Ranveer Singh an Arsenal and football fan

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, an ambassador for the English Premier League in India, visited the Emirates Stadium to attend the Arsenal vs Chelsea game. He expressed his love for the Arsenal football club, crediting the The Invincibles for making him an avid football fan.

The Bajirao Mastani actor also had the opportunity to meet Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas pitchside before the Gunners' 2022-23 clash against Chelsea on Tuesday.

In his Sky Sports interview, the actor said, “Since we are born and raised in India, cricket is sort of like a religion for us. It’s in our blood,” Ranveer Singh said. “But after cricket, if there’s anything else, it’s football. Football is huge in India.”

The five-time Filmfare Award winner recalled how the EPL turned him and his whole generation into football lovers.

“The English Premier League came (in India) at the turn of the century, around the year 2000. A whole generation got hooked onto this high-quality football. It was around then when I was watching the Invincibles play football. And that’s what made me fall in love with the sport and Arsenal.”

The Invincibles was a nickname given to the 2003-04 EPL winning Arsenal team which Ranveer’s favorite, Patrick Vieira, captained.

“My friend (fellow Bollywood actor) Arjun Kapoor is a brand ambassador of Chelsea in India. And we keep bantering about Arsenal vs Chelsea,” Ranveer added.