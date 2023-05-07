 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan announces official release date of 'Jawan'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also drops first motion poster of Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan also drops first motion poster of 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the official release date of Jawan. 

A few days back, news was circulating all over social media that Shah Rukh's Jawan release has been postponed until August and a new date is yet to be announced.

On May 6, the actor shared a new poster from the film unveiling his look and also shared the new release date.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, the film is now set to hit theatres on September 7.

The poster Shah Rukh shared looked absolutely epic. His look in the film has made fans excited even more as his character looks very unusual like his previous ones.

Besides the poster, he also dropped a small video more like a motion poster for his beloved fans.

The true Shah Rukh fans are extremely excited to see him in a new avatar. After watching the motion poster, they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.

One of the fans wrote: “Another Toofan at the box office.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Public holiday declare kardo 7th September. What say??”

Jawan was previously slated to release on June 2. As per sources, the actor asked the director himself to postpone the release in order to maintain a gap between the release of Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Hence, a new date has been announced now, reports Pinkvilla.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover in vital roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'

Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'
Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career

Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career
Ranveer Singh credits Arsenal’s 'The Invincibles' for his love of football

Ranveer Singh credits Arsenal’s 'The Invincibles' for his love of football
Virat Kohli shares cosy picture with wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares cosy picture with wife Anushka Sharma
Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids

Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids
Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Join Fans at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Join Fans at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead

'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'?