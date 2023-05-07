Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’

Prince Harry probably saw all red courtesy to the red feather atop Princess Anne’s hat at the Coronation of King Charles.



After the candle scandal that went down at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year, the Duke of Sussex’s vide was blocked as the Princess Royal sat in front of him at the grand royal event.

Harry was seen trying to move his head around strategically trying as the giant plume blocked his view.

In September last year, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle was seated next to her husband and Princess Beatrice in the second row, behind then-Queen Consort Camilla.

However, her face was blocked by a large yellow candle. Many conspiracy theorists claim that the positioning of the candle was intentionally done in such a way that it obscured the view of Meghan’s face.

While Princess Anne’s wardrobe may have caused Prince Harry some visual trouble, the two seemed cordial at the historic ceremony. As the Princess Royal made her way through the abbey, she stopped to say hello to the Duke of Sussex, smiling animatedly at him, with Harry responding with a wide smile.

Moreover, Anne’s interference, however, appeared unintentional since she was seen chatting with fellow guest, seemingly unaware that she was blocking her nephew’s face behind her.

Anne, the only sister of the monarch, was dressed in a military uniform because of her official role at the coronation. She was the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting — the person entrusted with the monarch’s personal safety on the big day.