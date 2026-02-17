Andrew's secret suite uncovered, new revelations shock Britons

Andrew-Epstein connections have landed the royal family in serious trouble as new revelations about the former prince' secret suit sparked outraged.

A 2025 biography by Andrew Lownie, titled 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York', claims that during a taxpayer-funded trip to Thailand, Andrew had approximately 40 escorts brought to his hotel over four days.

Reports indicate that these actions were reportedly facilitated by diplomats and staff.

These claims are part of a broader set of allegations regarding the disgraced royal's behaviour as a the UK trade envoy.

King Charles Younger brother has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to various allegations against him.

The former Duke of York also allegedly misused his royal status by inviting Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace for ‘lots of privacy’.

That month he was asked to represent the British monarchy at King Bhumibol’s diamond jubilee celebrations in Bangkok. Andrew had fixed a holiday in Vietnam prior to the engagement, so requested a private jet to bring his entourage.

Hotel staff were amazed – they are used to foreigners bringing girls to their room, but more than ten a day were going to Andrew’s room. And this was all juggled amid official engagements.

As per claims, Andrew also having ‘a favoured companion, a high-society Thai lady who was in another relationship’ and that she accompanied the duke to his next destination, Chiang Mai.

Andrew's Christmas card to Epstein features photos of Beatrice and Eugenie

As per the new shocking revelations, the documents, released by the US Justice department, reveal the former Duke of York dispatched Christmas cards to Epstein in both 2011 and 2012, each containing photographs of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The documents, released by the US Justice Department, reveal that the former Duke of York sent Christmas cards to Epstein in both 2011 and 2012, each containing photographs of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The evidence directly contradicts statements Andrew made during his 2019 Newsnight interview when he declared: "To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward."

He was referring to their photographed meeting in New York's Central Park on December 5 2010.