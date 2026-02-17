 
King Charles opens 2026 Investitures after backlash over waste piles

Oxford Astrophysicist receives royal honour, calls out ongoing inequality in physics

Geo News Digital Desk
February 17, 2026

The King kicked off the first royal investiture of 2026 at Windsor Castle today, marking the seventh investiture of the year so far following five ceremonies hosted by The Princess Royal and one by The Prince of Wales.

Among the honourees was Oxford astrophysicist Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, who was awarded a Companion of Honour for her groundbreaking contributions to astronomy and physics, as well as her tireless advocacy for diversity in science.

Addressing the audience, Dame Jocelyn highlighted the persistent gender gap in the physical sciences. 

“When I was an undergraduate, it was 49 men and me,” she recalled. 

“Times have improved, women now make up roughly a third of the class but there’s still work to do. Women are not only capable, they excel as scientists.”

The ceremony celebrated achievements across multiple fields, reinforcing the Royal Family’s ongoing commitment to recognising exceptional talent and inspiring future generations. 

Scientists, educators, and innovators gathered at Windsor Castle, applauding the milestone as both a personal triumph and a call to action for more inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated disciplines.

