Duke of Kent's granddaughter discovers serenity in Somerset

Lady Amelia Windsor signs up for ‘move and breathe’ wellness escape

February 17, 2026

Lady Amelia Windsor knows exactly where to go for a reset. 

The granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent recently slipped away to Somerset for a wellness-focused escape at the idyllic The Newt in Somerset.

Amelia joined the “Move and Breathe” retreat, a programme designed to blend gentle endurance training with restorative practices. 

In collaboration with Tracksmith Running, followed by slow-paced Yin yoga sessions and breathwork classes aimed at recalibrating both body and mind.

She shared glimpses of honey-hued stone buildings and sun-dappled lawns on Instagram, and described the experience as a “huge treat.” 

The Newt, famed for its Georgian architecture, sprawling estate and has become something of a countryside sanctuary for those craving stillness without sacrificing style.

She also marked the Lunar New Year festivities, sharing a vibrant “Happy Chinese New Year” reel to her Instagram Stories, reposted from @minute.shorts.

