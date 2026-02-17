Duke of Kent’s granddaughter discovers serenity in Somerset

Lady Amelia Windsor knows exactly where to go for a reset.

The granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent recently slipped away to Somerset for a wellness-focused escape at the idyllic The Newt in Somerset.

Amelia joined the “Move and Breathe” retreat, a programme designed to blend gentle endurance training with restorative practices.

In collaboration with Tracksmith Running, followed by slow-paced Yin yoga sessions and breathwork classes aimed at recalibrating both body and mind.

She shared glimpses of honey-hued stone buildings and sun-dappled lawns on Instagram, and described the experience as a “huge treat.”

The Newt, famed for its Georgian architecture, sprawling estate and has become something of a countryside sanctuary for those craving stillness without sacrificing style.

She also marked the Lunar New Year festivities, sharing a vibrant “Happy Chinese New Year” reel to her Instagram Stories, reposted from @minute.shorts.